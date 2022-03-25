Legal experts, DNC members torch Trump's 'garbage' lawsuit against Hillary Clinton

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 19:30 Hits: 0

Former President Donald Trump is facing severe backlash for his latest outlandish legal stunt in the form of a lawsuit targeting former Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

According to Newsweek, legal experts and members of the DNC have torched the legal documents describing them as "absurd" and "garbage." The critical remarks began surfacing on social media platforms shortly after the former disgraced president's legal team filed their lawsuit in the Southern District of Fla. Per Newsweek, the former president alleges that Clinton and other DNC members "orchestrated an unthinkable plot—one that shocks the conscience and is an affront to this nation's democracy."

With his suit, Trump is seeking to recover an estimated $24 million for the cost of court fees and legal proceedings. On Thursday, March 24, legal experts lit into the former president and his legal team for filing such a frivolous lawsuit.

"An absurd lawsuit by an absurdly litigious former president who has only himself to blame for being compromised by Putin and thus looking like he is compromised by Russia," tweeted Tribe, a Harvard University Constitutional Law professor.

"These lawyers should be embarrassed for filing this lawsuit. In fact, every lawyer should be embarrassed that it even exists," Mark S. Zaid, a national security attorney, tweeted. "Don't be surprised when a Motion for Rule 11 sanctions are filled against both Trump and his lawyers," he added.

"It's difficult to put into words just how deeply flawed and utterly hopeless this lawsuit is," tweeted CNN legal analyst Elie Honig who also worked as a U.S. prosecutor.



Bradley P. Moss, an attorney with a concentration on U.S. national security, offered a stinging reaction to the lawsuit tweeting, "You couldn’t even pay me to read this garbage."



"As an indication of the quality of Trump's complaint, Count III alleges 'injurious falsehood,' an obscure state law tort that is essentially trade libel. In support, Trump cites a federal law that has nothing to do with it. 18 U.S.C. § 2701 is the Stored Communications Act," Max Kennerly, a trial lawyer, tweeted.



