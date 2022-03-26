As legal experts call for Clarence Thomas to recuse House Republicans say ‘we need more’ like him

Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 11:29 Hits: 0

Republicans in the House, some of whom are believed to have some degree of complicity with the efforts to stage a coup on January 6, 2020 are mounting an all-out effort to defend embattled Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas after bombshell reports of his far-right spouse’s efforts during the Trump White House to overturn the presidential election.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who some believe may have a degree of complicity in the January 6 insurrection, on Friday defended Justice Thomas, falsely claiming that when it comes to any need to recuse from January 6 related cases he is certain the nation’s current longest-serving justice will follow the law.

“I think Justice Thomas could make his decisions like he’s made them every other time. It’s his decision based upon law,” McCarthy told reporters in Florida Friday at a GOP retreat.

The Minority Leader who for months has been engaged in an all-out scheme to become Speaker of the House apparently does not know there are precisely zero laws mandating recusal by Supreme Court justices.

McCarthy at the time was seated next to Rep. Jim Jordan, the Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, which just happens to oversee the Supreme Court – including impeachments of Supreme Court justices.

Barely hours after Minority Leader McCarthy defended Justice Thomas, Congressman Jordan’s House Judiciary GOP’s Twiter account ran to Thomas’ defense.

In response to a tweet from the right-leaning media outlet The Hill that reads “Justice Thomas discharged from hospital, faces mounting ethics scrutiny,” Jordan’s Judiciary Committee’s tweeted, “No, he doesn’t. If there’s anything we need, it’s more people like Justice Thomas.”

Make no mistake: Some believe Jordan, like McCarthy, may have some complicity in the January 6 attack on the Capitol, or in the events of that day or events leading up to it. Among those, who do, allegedly, is Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, according to the 2021 book “I Alone Can Fix It” by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

Earlier Friday The New Yorker’s esteemed investigative reporter Jane Mayer published a piece titled, “Legal Scholars Are Shocked By Ginni Thomas’s ‘Stop the Steal’ Texts.”

“Several experts say that Thomas’s husband, the Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, must recuse himself from any case related to the 2020 election,” Mayer writes.

The House Republican Judiciary Committee members list reads like a who’s who of right-wing congressional extremists. In addition to Jordan, some of the Committee’s members include Reps. Louie Gohmert and Chip Roy of Texas, Steve Chabot of Ohio, Ken Buck of Colorado, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Arizona’s Andy Biggs, the far-right head of the extremist Freedom Caucus, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, and Dan Bishop of North Carolina, among others.

An October article in Rolling Stone revealed at least two members of the House Judiciary Republicans were tied to meetings about the March for Trump and Stop the Steal events.

