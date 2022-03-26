Ginni Thomas embraced the rhetoric of an infamous 'election fraud' guru: report

Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 11:36 Hits: 0

Ginni Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is at the center of controversy amid the discovery of incriminating text messages she sent as part of a scheme to overturn the presidential election.

Per The Daily Beast:

"In her messages, published Thursday by CBS News and the Washington Post, Thomas urged then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to look into the claims of Steve Pieczenik, a little-known conspiracy theorist whose ideas are often too crazy for even Alex Jones."

Now, details are emerging about Pieczenik, the far-right conspiracy theorist and so-called election fraud "guru" she embraced.

“If you believe what Steve Pieczenik has to say, you have completely lost all touch with reality,” said Jordan Holmes, a comedian who tracks the right-wing site InfoWars and its conservative guests, on his own podcast platform, Knowledge Fight.



Pieczenik reportedly has a long history of circulating false claims and often references his career working in the national security bureaucracy, including, The Beast reports "in classified positions, all of which makes it difficult to discern what’s true about his identity."

Although Pieczenik was known for his work back in the 1990s, his perspective appeared to have shifted drastically when he began making guest appearances on the conspiracy-driven InfoWars platform. Holmes explained the extent of Pieczenik's rhetoric and how far he tends to veer from reality.

“Pieczenik goes on to hit the ball out of the fences every single time, which means he goes too far sometimes,” Holmes said. “And when that happens, he winds up getting put on the backburner for a little while."



The Beast political reporter Will Sommer noted: "His stories were so wild they even became too much for Jones. After he claimed the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 60 people was fake, for example, Jones appeared to temporarily block him from appearing on the outlet. All that has given him a reputation as a loose cannon even by the already outré standards of the InfoWars green room."

But despite his wild claims, this is the individual Thomas reportedly referenced when expressing her concerns about the outcome of the presidential election.

