Watch: Kevin McCarthy defends Clarence Thomas in wake of spouse’s ‘traitorous’ texts urging overturning 2020 election

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is defending Clarence Thomas in the wake of bombshell reports that Ginni Thomas, the spouse of the Supreme Court Justice, was engaged in what is being called a “traitorous” text campaign with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, urging him to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Asked if Justice Thomas should recuse himself from any cases related to the January 6 insurrection McCarthy replied, “No,” as Insider reports (video below).

“I think Justice Thomas could make his decisions like he’s made them every other time. It’s his decision based upon law,” McCarthy declared, apparently unaware that there are precisely zero laws governing Supreme Court justices’ obligation to recuse. The top House Republican who is engaged in a massive scheme to become Speaker of the House was speaking at a news conference during the House GOP’s retreat in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

“If you spent any time studying the Supreme Court justice, he’s one who studies correctly and I mean, from all the way through. If he sees it’s not upholding the Constitution, he’ll rule against it,” McCarthy added. “That’s what his job should be. It’s him.”

That’s false, demonstrated by Justice Thomas being the only one of the nine Supreme Court jurists to vote against releasing to the January 6 Committee Trump’s White House documents:

Watch McCarthy speak about the Thomas scandal below, starting around the 20:30 mark (volume up):

House Republicans speak to reporters prior to wrapping up their retreat in Florida.

