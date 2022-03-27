Russia Affirms That the Threat of Nuclear Conflict Is Latent

Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 05:20 Hits: 1

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Saturday that although no one wants to unleash war, the threat of nuclear conflict is always there.

"All our people know that the targets of nuclear missiles of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) countries are facilities in our country, and our warheads are aimed at targets located in Europe and the United States. But that's life. That is why we must always think about it and conduct a responsible policy," the official said in an interview with local media.

The former Russian president confirmed that it is obvious that the threat exists, although no one wants war, especially a nuclear war, as it is a danger to the existence of mankind.

"In this regard, the analysts who say, perhaps cynically, that the creation of nuclear weapons prevented a lot of conflicts in the 20th and 21st centuries are right. This is the truth. In fact, this is the case," he noted.

Medvedev stressed that Russia could use its nuclear weapons only in case of an attack on its territory, or on its nuclear facilities, or on the territories of its allies, but asserted that disagreements should be solved diplomatically.

"It is clear that we assume that in the most difficult situations, such as the one we have today, for example, related to Ukraine, negotiations, diplomatic efforts are the best, the most correct way. Negotiations are not always successful, but we have to follow this path", he pointed out.

The official recalled the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, which served as a lesson for all, both for the former Soviet Union, and for the USA, NATO and the members of the Warsaw Pact. "Now the situation in certain spheres is worse than then, because at that time our opponents did not try to bring the situation in the Soviet Union to a crisis with that degree of hatred," he said.

