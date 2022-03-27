Russia: “We Are Committed to Stop War Crimes in Ukraine”

Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 06:55 Hits: 1



The Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said that his country, unlike the United States, is committed to stopping war crimes in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry's website reported on Saturday.

Commenting on the accusations by U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland about the alleged involvement of Russian leaders in the deaths of thousands of Ukrainians and Russian servicemen, the diplomat stressed that Russia’s special military operation is designed to end the genocide against the civilian population in the Donbass.

“Such cynical rhetoric from a State Department spokesman is unacceptable. Washington must be held accountable for the cities destroyed and tens of thousands of human lives lost in Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Syria. The countless atrocities that have marked the path of the United States,” he noted.

Antonov recalled that on March 24 the world paid tribute the victims in Yugoslavia, where, as a result of the U.S. bombing, which lasted 78 days, more than two thousand innocent people died, including children, women, and elderly.

“The United States destroyed numerous civilian infrastructure facilities, as a result, it brought the country to a humanitarian catastrophe,” he stressed.

He reiterated that the Russian special operation is designed to put an end to the long-standing genocide of civilians in the Ukrainian east and disarm neo-Nazis in Ukraine.

“It is time to understand that our country, unlike the United States, is doing everything possible to stop war crimes,” the ambassador concluded.

