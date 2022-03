Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 05:55 Hits: 2

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees have entered Greece, where they enjoy international protection. For non-Ukrainian refugees, however, the situation remains tense and frustrating.

