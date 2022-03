Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 16:32 Hits: 0

North Korea confirmed Friday that it test-fired its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile. Experts say more frequent missile testing – this marks the 12th launch this year – is meant to signal North Korea's increasing hard power strength.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2022/0325/North-Korea-tests-missile-with-enough-range-to-reach-entire-US?icid=rss