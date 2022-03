Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 12:31 Hits: 0

If the Cold War powers could come together to complete the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in the 1960s, and if Central America's warring parties could agree on settlements to end their conflicts in the 1980s, the same can happen today in Ukraine. In fact, there is no alternative to dialogue.

