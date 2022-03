Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 10:31 Hits: 1

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a surprise video appearance on March 26 at Qatar’s Doha Forum, calling on the energy-rich nations to boost their output to prevent Moscow's use of energy exports as a lever in relations with countries dependent on oil and gas imports.

