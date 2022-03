Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 10:41 Hits: 1

A fresh curfew will be imposed on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, from March 26 until the morning of March 28, Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kyiv-curfew-klitschko-russian-invasion/31771727.html