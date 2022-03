Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 15:56 Hits: 10

In a major speech on the war in Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden has said that the conflict is a clear test for democracies around the world, and he portrayed the Ukrainian resistance against Russian forces as part of a "great battle for freedom."

