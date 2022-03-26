'Ricky Bobby' protestor causes uproar at People's Convoy as friend gets arrested

Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 14:11 Hits: 7

As the trucker convoy implosion continues, new reports are detailing the arrest of one convoy member on Thursday, March 24. According to VICE News, Maryland State Police confirmed the arrest of 28-year-old Brandon Jackson who was apprehended "on handgun violations”and "charged with 'illegal possession of a loaded handgun on person.'”

In a statement released on Friday, March 25, a spokesperson for the Maryland law enforcement agency shared details about Jackson's arrest.

“At about 9 p.m. last night, troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack received a call from a citizen with the report of a vehicle blocking the roadway in front of the Hagerstown Speedway,” an MSP spokesperson said. “A trooper on the scene recognized that one of the individuals, later identified as Jackson, was carrying an object in his front pocket which resembled the shape of a firearm.”

Jackson's arrest came after he was involved in a heated confrontation with a fellow trucker. The incident, which was live streamed, appeared to be between to small factions of The People's Convoy as they argued over the direction was headed.

Per VICE News:

"The fight was over how the convoy was run, what protest actions should be taken, and accusations of corruption. It arose from an incident earlier in the week when a man who called himself “Ricky Bobby” started a confrontation with trucker leadership, which almost ended in blows at the morning meeting, over who gets to speak on the microphone. “Ricky Bobby,” who was being supported by Jackson, was kicked out of the protest grounds for the incident and returned Thursday night and blocked the road to plead his case to be allowed back in."

During the argument, Jackson claimed the organizer had planted a spy among them. "You're doing what Nazis did,” said Jackson. “You're here protesting the government but then being the government. You're being an authoritarian."

At one point, Jackson even claimed the people he opposed were "sanctioned streamers." The convoy of streamers also accused Jackson of being affiliated with Antifa. After baiting him into saying "Black Lives Matter," one person said, “I told you you were a leftist."

