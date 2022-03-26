LIVE: Refugees in Mariupol denounce Kiev's actions

Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 19:22 Hits: 10

Refugees in Mariupol denounce Kiev's actions

Refugees, in Mariupol, who managed to reach a school turned refugee center denounced the actions of the Ukrainian authorities, while claiming to have witnessed how the military came to shoot minors.

"I would like to send a big salute to the mayor of Mariupol, who did not turn on the sirens properly and during the eight years of the war did not prepare a single bomb shelter. Our basements were crumbling, they were covered with dust," a woman explained. "What else can I say? The mayor left the city to its fate, left people a whole month without food, without water, without light and gas. We haven't seen bread in a month, this creature abandoned us," she denounced.

"Once again I want to tell you so that you understand: the evacuation of all Mariupol, of all the people they have been bringing here during the week, it is the Russian soldiers who are bringing people out of the cellars. They help us, they feed the starving children, they give them their rations, do you understand? They bring the children out in their arms," the refugee recounted.

"The remaining Ukrainian military just play and shoot at small children. We saw them with our own eyes. They must show this to the world. It is not true that Ukraine is just a beautiful country. You must show the whole world that Russian troops evacuated all the people. Not a single Ukrainian military went to get us out of the cellars. The city is full of corpses. Hands and feet wrapped in rags, lying everywhere," he said.

Russia Destroys Ukrainian Arsenal With Kalibr Missiles

On Friday, Russian forces launched a high-precision attack from its Black Sea fleet.

Russia's Defense Ministry reported that its armed forces launched four high-precision Kalibr cruise missiles from a Black Sea Fleet ship and destroyed a depot with weapons and military equipment in the Zhitomir region, located west of Kiev.

"The crew of a small missile ship of the Black Sea Fleet carried out a salvo launch of four Kalibr cruise missiles against the military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the military entity said on its official channels.

According to the statement, thanks to the precise strike an arsenal with weapons and military equipment was destroyed on the territory of the Zhtomir region. Also, the ministry's spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, detailed the military actions over the past day as part of the special military operation.

