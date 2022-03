Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 19:03 Hits: 12

Thousands of people, mostly Russian nationals, protested in the Czech capital against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Organizers said it was important to show that Russian expatriates are not secret Putin supporters.

