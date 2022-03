Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 11:01 Hits: 2

Iraqi lawmakers failed again on Saturday to elect a new president for the country due to a lack of quorum in parliament, keeping the country mired in political paralysis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20220326-iraq-s-lawmakers-set-to-elect-president-after-months-of-political-standstill