Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 14:49 Hits: 11

Formula One drivers on Saturday said they would race in Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after long talks and reassurances from Saudi government ministers that security was being ramped up to the maximum in the wake of attacks on an oil facility near the Jeddah street circuit on Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20220326-saudi-authorities-assure-formula-1-drivers-top-security-after-oil-facility-attacks