Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatened to unravel global security, and that the world's democracies must prepare for a long fight against autocracy.

https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220326-fight-against-russia-s-ukraine-war-is-a-new-battle-for-freedom-biden-says