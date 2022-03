Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 10:02 Hits: 1

After Thursday's big anti-war demonstration in Sofia, follow-up rallies in support of Ukraine are planned this weekend, as anger grows with Russian pressure on Sofia to take Moscow's side.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/03/25/we-could-be-next-marches-for-ukraine-spread-over-bulgaria/