Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 10:11 Hits: 1

Polling stations for Kosovo Serbs wanting to vote in Serbia's elections will open in four towns in Serbia, Belgrade authorities said, after Kosovo's government refused to allow them to vote in Kosovo.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/03/25/kosovo-serbs-to-vote-in-serbian-elections-in-serbia/