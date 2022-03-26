WHO: Global Center for Traditional Medicine Agreement With India

Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 01:24 Hits: 18

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) have signed an agreement to set up the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine with the Indian government. With a contribution of 250 million dollars, the global knowledge center has as main objective to improve the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology to improve the health of people and the planet.

It is estimated that about 80 percent of the earth's population uses traditional medicine, and it is recorded that 170 of the 194 member states of the WHO use traditional medicine. The governments of such countries have requested the WHO to support the creation of a center to provide reliable evidence and data on traditional medicine practices and products.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said that "for many millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first port of call to treat many diseases. Ensuring all people have access to safe and effective treatment is essential for WHO's mission. This new center will help harness the power of science to strengthen the evidence base for traditional medicine. I'm grateful to the Government of India for its support, and we look forward to making it a success."

The Prime Minister of India, (Mr), Narendra Modi, said that "it is heartening to learn about the signing of the Host Country Agreement for the establishment of Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM). The agreement between the Ministry of Ayush and World Health Organization (WHO) to establish the WHO-GCTM at Jamnagar, Gujarat, is a commendable initiative." He added that "through various initiatives, our government has been tireless in its endeavor to make preventive and curative healthcare, affordable and accessible to all. May the global center at Jamnagar help provide the best healthcare solutions to the world."

Ministry of #Ayush has today signed the Host Country Agreement with World Health Organization for establishing WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India at Jamnagar, Gujarat, with its interim office at the Institute of Training and Research in Ayurveda in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/w9WBV4gdgJ March 25, 2022

Traditional medicine is described as the total sum of the knowledge, skills, and practices indigenous and different cultures have used over time to maintain health and prevent, diagnose and treat physical and mental illness. the traditional medicine practices include acupuncture, ayurvedic medicine, herbal mixtures, and modern medicines.

Even though, nowadays, national health systems and strategies across the globe do not fully integrate the millions of workers in traditional medicine areas, accredited courses, health facilities, and health expenditures.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/WHO-Global-Center-for-Traditional-Medicine-Agreement-With-India-20220325-0015.html