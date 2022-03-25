‘At first people yelled … now they interact more’: #CallRussia fights Kremlin propaganda

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 10:23 Hits: 3

When Vladimir Putin’s government started blacking out news of its war in Ukraine, a group of Lithuanian friends quickly moved to download as many Russian phone numbers as they could. The idea was simple: to break through the Kremlin’s propaganda machine by calling Russians, one by one, to tell them what was really going on in Ukraine. “At the beginning, they were really angry and yelled a lot, but now we’re sensing a shift in sentiment,” one of the founders of the #CallRussia campaign said.

