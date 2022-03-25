The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

‘At first people yelled … now they interact more’: #CallRussia fights Kremlin propaganda

Category: World Hits: 3

‘At first people yelled … now they interact more’: #CallRussia fights Kremlin propaganda When Vladimir Putin’s government started blacking out news of its war in Ukraine, a group of Lithuanian friends quickly moved to download as many Russian phone numbers as they could. The idea was simple: to break through the Kremlin’s propaganda machine by calling Russians, one by one, to tell them what was really going on in Ukraine. “At the beginning, they were really angry and yelled a lot, but now we’re sensing a shift in sentiment,” one of the founders of the #CallRussia campaign said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220325-at-first-people-yelled-now-they-interact-more-callrussia-fights-kremlin-propaganda

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version