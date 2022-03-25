Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 17:43 Hits: 3

While the Russian military seems to be failing to capture key cities, President Vladimir Putin is intensifying his two-decade crackdown on information. The Kremlin has shut down Russia's last three independent media outlets, barred major social media platforms, created new laws against journalists who defy its propaganda and insisted on calling the war a “special military operation". But Russia’s propaganda has also forced multiple journalists to dramatically quit.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220325-russian-journalists-quit-over-putin-propaganda