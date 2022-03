Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 09:12 Hits: 24

KUALA LUMPUR: An elderly woman was robbed of her jewellery by two men armed with a machete. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/03/26/elderly-snatch-theft-victim-injured-loses-jewellery-worth-rm25000