Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 18:21 Hits: 2

On Thursday, at the end of the first trial of a sitting congressman since 2002, a federal jury found U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska guilty of lying to federal authorities about receiving $30,000 in illicit campaign contributions. His sentencing will occur in June.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2022/0325/Congressman-lied-to-FBI-about-campaign-funds-jury-finds?icid=rss