Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 08:56 Hits: 12

Enrique Mora, the coordinator for nuclear talks, hopes to help Iran and US finalise stalled talks on restoring the deal.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/3/26/eu-envoy-in-tehran-to-help-finalise-stalled-nuclear-deal-talks