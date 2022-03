Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 11:27 Hits: 4

Two former policemen and three Bosnian Serb Army ex-soldiers were cleared of involvement in the murders of at least 57 Bosniak civilians in the village of Zaklopaca in the Milici municipality in 1992.

