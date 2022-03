Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 09:35 Hits: 5

If Russian President Vladimir Putin gets away with his aggression in Ukraine – securing concessions without paying a heavy economic price – Japan will be motivated to take more radical action to ensure its own security. In this sense, the Ukraine war, though far away, poses a substantial risk to stability in East Asia.

