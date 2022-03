Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 22:01 Hits: 3

Despite being forced to flee their country after the invasion of Russian forces, nearly 1,000 Ukrainian children who have found refuge in Moldova are keeping up with their studies through Internet learning. Platforms developed during the COVID-19 pandemic have been adapted so that refugee students in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, can remain in contact with their teachers and do online lessons.

