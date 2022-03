Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 08:13 Hits: 15

U.S. President Joe Biden wraps up his European trip on March 26 with a major speech in the Polish capital, Warsaw, where he will also meet with President Andrzej Duda.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-biden-speech-russia-eastern-regions/31771584.html