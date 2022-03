Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 08:45 Hits: 14

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the latest escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, where three ethnic Armenian soldiers were reportedly killed and several more wounded in clashes with Azerbaijani troops.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/armenia-pashinian-putin-karabakh-escalation/31771614.html