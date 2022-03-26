The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Missile Attack Causes Fire in Saudi Arabian Refinery

Saudi Arabian authorities reported Friday that a missile attack caused a major fire at an oil refinery located in the city of Jeddah.

The event affected the facilities of Saudi Arabian Oil Co. also known as Saudi Aramco, near the Red Sea coast. 

This follows the announcement made by Houthi rebels about the execution of several attacks against various targets in that nation.

For its part, the Government of Saudi Arabia stated that it will reinforce security measures to avoid the repetition of another similar event.

Local media reported that the aforementioned fuel depot had also been attacked in recent days by Houthi rebels.

After the attack, an increase in the price of oil was registered, Brent oil increased by 0.7 percent, to 119.92 dollars per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) of the United States (US) rose by 0.9 percent, to 113.34 dollars.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Missile-Attack-Causes-Fire-in-Saudi-Arabian-Refinery-20220326-0002.html

