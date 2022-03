Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 04:46 Hits: 13

While Russia says its invasion of Ukraine has entered a new phase, Zelenskyy reiterated his call for peace talks with Russia to end the war. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-russia-scales-back-war-goals-amid-strong-ukrainian-resistance-live-updates/a-61266737?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf