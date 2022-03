Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 06:35 Hits: 13

Taylor Hawkins was the drummer for rock band Foo Fighters for 25 years. The band said his death was a "tragic and untimely loss."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/foo-fighters-drummer-taylor-hawkins-dies-at-50/a-61267069?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf