Why the Sahel region is witnessing a new spike in jihadist attacks

Why the Sahel region is witnessing a new spike in jihadist attacks Just months after French forces killed the local chief of the Islamic State (IS) group in the Sahel region, the jihadist group has stepped up its attacks along Mali's restive borders with Niger and Burkina Faso, helped by France's military pullout from Mali amid a spat with the country's ruling junta. FRANCE 24's expert in jihadist networks Wassim Nasr takes a closer look.

