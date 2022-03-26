The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Live: Biden to argue the ‘free world’ opposes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Warsaw speech

Category: World Hits: 14

Live: Biden to argue the ‘free world’ opposes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Warsaw speech US President Joe Biden will deliver a speech in Poland Saturday arguing that the “free world” opposes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House said. Ukraine’s army said Saturday it had clashed with Russian forces around the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk in the eastern Donbas region, where Moscow said Friday it would focus its war efforts to secure territory claimed by pro-Russian separatists. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments in Ukraine. All times in Paris time [GMT+1].

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220326-live-biden-to-argue-the-free-world-opposes-russia-s-invasion-of-ukraine-in-warsaw-speech

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version