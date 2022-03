Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 08:15 Hits: 16

DOHA (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on energy producing countries on Saturday to increase output so that Russia cannot use its oil and gas wealth to "blackmail" other nations. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/03/26/ukrainian-president-calls-on-energy-producers-to-hike-output