Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 12:43 Hits: 10

North Korea's first ICBM test in five years was a missile capable of flying farther with a larger payload than earlier ones. But, experts say the weapon is unlikely to move the needle on any negotiations with the US.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-do-we-know-about-north-korea-s-monster-missile/a-61259183?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf