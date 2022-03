Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 10:31 Hits: 10

French anti-terror prosecutors have opened a preliminary inquiry into torture and acts of barbarism allegedly committed by Emirati General Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi who in November became head of Interpol, judicial sources said on Thursday.

