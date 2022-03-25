The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Romania's Iași pogrom, one of the worst massacres of Jews during World War II

Romania's Iași pogrom, one of the worst massacres of Jews during World War II During World War II, one of the worst massacres of the conflict took place in Eastern Europe, in Romania's second city of Iași. A tenth of the city's population – more than 13,000 people – was murdered in the space of a few days, simply because they were Jews. More than 80 years after the Iasi pogrom, most people in Romania know little about these atrocities, and the country's far-right party is gaining in strength – as are those who want to rewrite history. FRANCE 24's Nadia Blétry, Thierry Trelluyer and Ruth Michaelson report.

