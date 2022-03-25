Romania's Iași pogrom, one of the worst massacres of Jews during World War II

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 12:25 Hits: 15

During World War II, one of the worst massacres of the conflict took place in Eastern Europe, in Romania's second city of Iași. A tenth of the city's population – more than 13,000 people – was murdered in the space of a few days, simply because they were Jews. More than 80 years after the Iasi pogrom, most people in Romania know little about these atrocities, and the country's far-right party is gaining in strength – as are those who want to rewrite history. FRANCE 24's Nadia Blétry, Thierry Trelluyer and Ruth Michaelson report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/revisited/20220325-romania-s-ia%C8%99i-pogrom-one-of-the-worst-massacres-of-jews-during-wwii