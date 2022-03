Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 15:46 Hits: 12

KABUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States abruptly cancelled meetings with the Taliban in Doha that were set to address key economic issues, officials said on Friday, after Afghanistan's Islamist rulers reversed a decision to allow all girls to return to high school classes. Read full story

