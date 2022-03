Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 13:03 Hits: 16

The international wave of support for Ukrainians has been sudden, broad, and heartfelt, bucking a global trend toward nationalism and culture wars.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2022/0325/A-pilot-light-of-global-compassion-is-awakened-in-Ukraine?icid=rss