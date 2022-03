Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 13:46 Hits: 9

A decision from the Tirana Court accepted the changes made by an Assembly held by former Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha last December. Enkelejd Alibeaj, who is temporarily leading the party, said the decision will be appealed.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/03/25/court-ruling-strengthens-berishas-grip-on-albanias-democratic-party/