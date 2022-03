Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 12:59 Hits: 14

Given that a shortage of workers is a major source of today's surging inflation in the United States, policymakers should be devising a strategy to increase the active labor force. The right approach would both draw in older and younger non-workers and attack the epidemic of occupational licensing and credentialism.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/supply-side-labor-reform-to-fight-inflation-by-todd-g-buchholz-and-michael-mindlin-2022-03