Russian Duma Starts Investigation Into Ukrainian Biolabs

The Russian State Duma on Wednesday adopted a resolution to initiate a parliamentary investigation into the circumstances related to the creation of biological laboratories by U.S. specialists on the territory of Ukraine, according to a statement by the institution.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the commission will report on all circumstances of the creation of biological laboratories on the territory of Ukraine and explained that the Federation Council (Senate, upper house) “is ready” to support the initiative.

The State Duma approved the composition of the commission, which will be headed by the deputy speaker of the chamber, Irina Yarovaya of the ruling United Russia party.

The parliamentary decision comes after a revelation brought to light in the course of Russian's special military operation in Ukraine, which Moscow described as an emergency cleanup of traces of a military biological program, carried out by Ukraine and funded by the U.S. Department of Defense.

A network of bioweapon labs in Ukraine "financed by the Pentagon", and "carrying out military-biological programs".



The story summed up in less than 1 minute. pic.twitter.com/PHYhyM4i09 March 17, 2022

According to the allegations of the Russian Defense Ministry, the development of particularly dangerous pathogens of plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera, and other dangerous and contagious deadly diseases was taking place in such laboratories.

The fact that the U.S. Department of Defense was conducting a military biological program in Ukraine was confirmed by U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland a couple of weeks ago.

The same biolabs that the US always denied existed / knew nothing about?��

U.S. Secretary of State Victoria Nuland - US working with Ukraine to prevent biological research facilities from falling into Russian hands confirming the existence of those labs.pic.twitter.com/ay30k7ABMw March 9, 2022

In this regard, Russian parliamentarians in their resolution point out that the violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction, ratified by the U.S. and Ukraine, should be assessed as a threat to international security.

Russia immediately took steps to consider these facts at a meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

Just this Thursday, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation revealed a scheme for the movement of biomaterials from the territory of Ukraine abroad.

In total, more than 16,000 bioassays were conducted, assured Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russian radiological, chemical and biological defense; who said that the amount of funding alone from 2018 to 2020 was about $32 million.

