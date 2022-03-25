US Pledges $1 Billion for Ukraine Aid, Accept 100,000 Refugees

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 06:27 Hits: 12

The U.S. government has pledged to allocate $1 billion in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine while providing assurance to welcome up to 100,000 refugees fleeing from the war-torn country under a new plan announced by the White House on Thursday.

In addition to assisting Ukrainians fleeing the conflict, the Biden administration said it is “supporting the efforts of Ukraine’s neighbors and the European Union to welcome and host millions of refugees.”

The humanitarian aid money will be used to provide food, shelter, clean water, and medical supplies. In order to facilitate the assistance, Washington has deployed a humanitarian response team consisting of 25 people, who will work in the region in close coordination with the United Nations, NGOs, and the government in Kiev.

Additionally, Washington will invest over $320 million in “democracy” and “human rights” funding in Ukraine and neighboring countries, the White House outlined.

“We remain committed to defending and strengthening democratic governance, human rights, and the fight against corruption in Ukraine and its neighbors, as together we reject autocracy and aggression,” the statement reads.

According to the UN, over 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the armed conflict. Russia has taken in more than 270,000 refugees, while also providing humanitarian assistance to the regions affected by the war.

Russia started its military offensive in Ukraine on February 24 following a seven-year-long standoff over the implementation of the Minsk agreements. The Kremlin’ also decided to recognize the independence of breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and pledged to protect their sovereignty.

Moscow claimed its military operation sought to achieve Ukraine’s full “demilitarization” and “denazification”, in view of NATO´s ever-growing Eastern expansion in Europe. Kiev and Western countries on the other hand have accused Russia of unprovoked premeditated aggression, hitting Moscow with unprecedented sanctions.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/US-Pledges-1-Billion-for-Ukraine-Aid--Accept-100000-Refugees-20220325-0001.html