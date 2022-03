Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 05:08 Hits: 8

Relations between India and China took a nosedive after deadly border clashes in June 2020. The Chinese foreign minister's visit marks the first high-level trip by a Chinese official in nearly two years.

