Published on Friday, 25 March 2022

The measures come after North Korea said it had tested its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile yet. The UN Security Council is to hold an emergency meeting over Pyongyang's launch later on Friday.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/north-korea-us-imposes-more-sanctions-over-icbm-test/a-61254545?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf