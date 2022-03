Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 08:25 Hits: 9

Tigray fighters have agreed to uphold a cease-fire in the war-ravaged Tigray region to allow for the delivery of aid. Hundreds of thousands of people in Tigray face starvation.

