Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 06:19 Hits: 13

US President Joe Biden will travel to a town near the Polish-Ukrainian border Friday to signal Western resolve against a Russian invasion that has increasingly turned to a grinding war of attrition. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for the latest updates on the situation in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220325-live-biden-to-visit-polish-town-near-ukraine-border